Azalea in the Evening Sun by susiemc
Photo 1968

Azalea in the Evening Sun

This azalea in the garden is one of my favourites, I just love the colour. It's no longer flowering (I'm filling gaps) but we look forward to seeing it again next year
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Heather ace
So beautiful, Sue! I love that vibrant orange in the sun and the blur of the green leaves in the background! Fav
June 24th, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
That’s gorgeous
June 24th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
So lovely! What a pretty color!
June 24th, 2024  
