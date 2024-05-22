Stokesay Castle

I visited this castle recently with my U3A group.



It's not really a castle in the true sense of the word, more a medieval fortified manor house, one of the best preserved in England.

Although there were earlier structures on the site, almost everything visible at Stokesay today was built in the 1280s and early 1290s by Laurence of Ludlow, a wool merchant who had become one of the richest men in England.



The very striking building, top right, is close by but not part of the castle. It is the gatehouse and was built in the 17th century. Unfortunately it's not possible to go inside this building but all of the rest is open. It's very, very impressive, well preserved and well restored for such an incredibly old building. It was wonderful. I loved it.