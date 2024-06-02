Previous
Llandudno by susiemc
Photo 1965

Llandudno

We’re in Llandudno on the north Wales coast for a few days. Llandudno is a lovely Victorian town and we’re staying in a very nice B&B on the sea front. The B&B is not quite on this picture, it’s just off to the left.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Sue Cooper

