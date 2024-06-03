Sign up
Bodnant Gardens
Today we visited Bodnant Gardens (National Trust) not far from Llandudno. We were here once before, many years ago. They are without doubt the best gardens I’ve ever visited, and I’ve visited a lot. We had a wonderful day.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:25am
Tags
“national
,
gardens”
,
wales”
,
“north
,
trust”
,
“bodnant
