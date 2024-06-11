Previous
Jake Having Fun by susiemc
Photo 1977

Jake Having Fun

We've been away for a few days (again!) to visit Martha, Rosie and Jake. It was lovely to see them. Jake is now 1 year 10 months and he's a little superstar.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
541% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
June 12th, 2024  
