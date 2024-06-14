Previous
Masquerade by susiemc
Masquerade

Another rose which reminds me of my childhood. My dad had one in his rose bed and when I was little I called it The Magic Rose because it had different coloured flowers on the same bush
Sue Cooper

Michelle
Beautiful colours
June 14th, 2024  
