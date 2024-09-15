Sign up
Photo 2085
Skelwith Bridge
When we were in the Lake District we stayed at the Skelwith Bridge Hotel which is a minute's walk away from here. The river is the Brathay. This is a good place to spot a heron but not today unfortunately.
15th September 2024
15th Sep 24
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6116
photos
63
followers
48
following
573% complete
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th September 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake district
,
skelwith bridge
,
river brathay
