In desperate need of improvement by suzanne234
In desperate need of improvement

I have the honour of hosting the latest WWYD round and I would love to see what you creative people would do with this.
I took it ages ago and remember thinking that it would make a nice shot. How wrong was I, its pretty rubbish to be honest, so my thoughts are that it would make an ideal candidate for this challenge. I can think of a few things that can be done with it, hopefully it will inspire you to have a go.

Seriously no need to comment but I would like to thank you all for your very kind support on my Soundwave entry on the previous round.
26th October 2019 26th Oct 19

Suzanne

@suzanne234
Hi. I’m Suzanne, I’m 50 something and live in a North Lincolnshire village. I was recommend this site by a lovely lady who came to...
