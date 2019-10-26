In desperate need of improvement

I have the honour of hosting the latest WWYD round and I would love to see what you creative people would do with this.

I took it ages ago and remember thinking that it would make a nice shot. How wrong was I, its pretty rubbish to be honest, so my thoughts are that it would make an ideal candidate for this challenge. I can think of a few things that can be done with it, hopefully it will inspire you to have a go.



Seriously no need to comment but I would like to thank you all for your very kind support on my Soundwave entry on the previous round.