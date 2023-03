Cat Nap

Just popping in to update my latest photo as I'm fed up of seeing the little drummer boy every time I come back to look at your projects.

This is Bobby who is technically my sons cat. He came to stay with us when they had some work done at their home. He refused to go back, too much of a good thing at nanny's house apparently.

I hope you are all well, I do miss you all. One day when I get the time I hope to resume my 365 journey.