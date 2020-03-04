Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 469
The Monster is Loose
I was having a little chat with
@shutterbug49
and
@casablanca
about the furry monster she spotted lurking at the back of the wwyd image. So my thought was to make him a little more obvious!
There's been some fab creative entries so far but if you fancy having a play for the WWYD challenge, the details are here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43224/please-will-you-do-something-to-improve-this-wwyd190-starts-today
I'm tagging for the song title challenge with Meatloaf - The Monster is Loose, not a track that's particularly easy on the ear, but you can hear it here if you so wish
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2bGtuszOjs
Thank you for stopping by
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
0
0
Suzanne
ace
@suzanne234
Hi. I’m Suzanne, I’m 50 something and live in a North Lincolnshire village. I was recommend this site by a lovely lady who came to...
469
photos
91
followers
67
following
128% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
4th March 2020 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-60
