The Monster is Loose by suzanne234
The Monster is Loose

I was having a little chat with @shutterbug49 and @casablanca about the furry monster she spotted lurking at the back of the wwyd image. So my thought was to make him a little more obvious!
There's been some fab creative entries so far but if you fancy having a play for the WWYD challenge, the details are here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43224/please-will-you-do-something-to-improve-this-wwyd190-starts-today
I'm tagging for the song title challenge with Meatloaf - The Monster is Loose, not a track that's particularly easy on the ear, but you can hear it here if you so wish https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2bGtuszOjs
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Suzanne

@suzanne234
Hi. I’m Suzanne, I’m 50 something and live in a North Lincolnshire village. I was recommend this site by a lovely lady who came to...
