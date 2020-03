I was having a little chat with @shutterbug49 and @casablanca about the furry monster she spotted lurking at the back of the wwyd image. So my thought was to make him a little more obvious!There's been some fab creative entries so far but if you fancy having a play for the WWYD challenge, the details are here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43224/please-will-you-do-something-to-improve-this-wwyd190-starts-today I'm tagging for the song title challenge with Meatloaf - The Monster is Loose, not a track that's particularly easy on the ear, but you can hear it here if you so wish https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2bGtuszOjs Thank you for stopping by