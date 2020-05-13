Previous
A piece of green by suzanne234
Photo 472

A piece of green

My two nieces and their favourite friend, enjoying their piece of green.

Nonsense I know, but its for the composite challenge and the girls were delighted with it. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43458/composite-challenge-freedom
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Suzanne

Lou Ann ace
How precious!
May 13th, 2020  
