Photo 2923
I'm Not Getting Up
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
4
3
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3101
photos
38
followers
65
following
801% complete
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2921
72
2922
73
74
2923
75
2924
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
15th February 2024 1:30pm
FBailey
ace
And I don't blame you one bit!
February 23rd, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Duly noted. What can I do for you, kitty?
February 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
February 23rd, 2024
CC Folk
ace
The black dots on the nose are so cute and crack me up! Fav.
February 23rd, 2024
