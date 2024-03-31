Sign up
Photo 2962
Searching for Minimalism
For 52frames "minimalism" challenge
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
3185
photos
39
followers
66
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one for minimalism.
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
You sure found it ;-)
March 31st, 2024
