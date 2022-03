Throwbacks: 3/1/2018

Because I do such a good (i.e., bad) job of keeping up, I thought it was time to start a new project: throwbacks. Wherein I find an old photo taken on this day - the older, the better - and reprocess it for today. Then I started looking through my older photos and realized this could be more painful than I thought, lol.



In this image: Tilly, lying in the sun in 2018. RIP, Tilly, we miss you.