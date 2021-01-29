Filling out

Young Ruby Tuesday has been living with us for 8 weeks now. She was a skinny little thing when she moved in with us and has done nothing but eat since she got here. Her own food and anything our other cat leaves gets hoovered up.



She was living as a stray prior to that and was obviously in "not knowing where her next meal was coming from mode".



The weather has been cold and wet for most of that time, so she hasn't been keen on going out and getting any exercise. So she is turning into a chubby little thing. In her defence, she does have a very thick winter coat on which makes her look a lot wider than she actually is.



She seems to have settled down to a more regular feeding pattern now. and we have regular play sessions every day so hopefully she will settle down to a more normal weight now.