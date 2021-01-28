Captain Flynn's Electric Circus

I have been having so much fun recently manufacturing these items and selling them on eBay. A lot of the fun has involved the creation of this semi-fictitious time travelling character "Captain Flynn" and and producing the background stories for each item. It all helps with the marketing. The provenance for this particular item is as follows.

Space beacon 237 - Captain Flynn has always had a keen interest in space, time and pan dimensional travel since 1833



He tells us that when he was employed by Albert Einstein as a space time adjustment technician back in 1905, he developed several prototype devices for him and this is one such item.......... he explains that space time travellers rely on all sorts of complicated and delicate devices to make their way back and forth in time and space and on occasion, these devices can malfunction, leaving you stranded in some distant time/place. So if you find yourself stranded light years and possibly centuries away from home, you might find one of these items of use. It is in fact a sort of space time distress beacon. Captain Flynn tells us it transmits a distress call across both time and space to alert the PGRS (pan galactic rescue services) to both where and when you are located......... But Captain Flynn does tell us some tall tales when he has been at the rum.



So as with all of Captain Flynn's creations, great care should be taken not to open up doorways to other planes of existence or to warp the space time continuum too much. Let's face it, you really wouldn't want to bugger up Einstein's equations would you......... It would be no fun at all living in a universe where E=MC(and a bit) Squared.



This delightful light box is made from recycled, upcycled, salvaged, scavenged, stolen and rescued components. It is a unique design lovingly hand crafted by Captain Flynn himself.



Dimensions Height 25cm X Width 16cm X Depth 16cm ................ I would tell you it's other 3 dimensions but Captain Flynn has wandered off with my 6 dimensional tape measure and the passage he went down has now ceased to exist.



Captain Flynn is an inventor, alchemist, artist, musician, songwriter, time traveller, pirate and a visionary creator of eclectic, electric, eccentric objet d’art for your delight and edification. Each artefact is a unique creation inspired by Steampunk, Electropunk, Teslapunk themes coupled with his own special brand of alchemy and dark arcane knowledge. Each of these items therefore has it’s very own kind of rustic charm, because as we all know, true beauty can only be achieved by carefully juxtaposing a multitude of imperfections in the perfect order.