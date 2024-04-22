Previous
The secret lives of mannequinms #62 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1208

The secret lives of mannequinms #62

These three, in a vintage shop in Wadebridge, have had a bit of a funky makeover.

Not sure the approve of their new outfits but at least they are still working and not in the landfill. 😆
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
