Previous
Photo 1208
The secret lives of mannequinms #62
These three, in a vintage shop in Wadebridge, have had a bit of a funky makeover.
Not sure the approve of their new outfits but at least they are still working and not in the landfill. 😆
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
0
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3983
photos
139
followers
161
following
330% complete
View this month »
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Tags
mannequin
