Dalek by swillinbillyflynn
Dalek

One of my regular customers asked me, if I could make him a Dr Who themed version of one of my "Captain Flynn's Electric Circus" steampunk creations

And here is the result. You only have to ask. :)
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here are my...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....love this ! Well done you :)
March 9th, 2021  
