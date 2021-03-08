Previous
Seascan by swillinbillyflynn
Seascan

I love this beautiful old wooden fishing boat. It is a permanent feature in Mevagissey harbour.

Much admired and photographed by visitors.
8th March 2021

@swillinbillyflynn
Babs ace
What a fabulous old boat.
March 8th, 2021  
