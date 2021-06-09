Sign up
Red elephant extinction warning.
Unfortunately, due to the catastrophic decline in the number of red elephants in Truro......... There has been a sad knock on effect among retailers who relied on their custom to stay afloat.
The few remaining red elephants have now teamed up with the local white elephants (there are plenty of those still about) and they all now drink in the pink elephant beer cellar. :)
9th June 2021
9th June 2021
Views
4
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
9th June 2021 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
beer
,
pink
,
elephant
,
cellar
