Red elephant extinction warning. by swillinbillyflynn
160 / 365

Red elephant extinction warning.

Unfortunately, due to the catastrophic decline in the number of red elephants in Truro......... There has been a sad knock on effect among retailers who relied on their custom to stay afloat.

The few remaining red elephants have now teamed up with the local white elephants (there are plenty of those still about) and they all now drink in the pink elephant beer cellar. :)
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

