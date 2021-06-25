Previous
Cow Parsley by swillinbillyflynn
Cow Parsley

I'm not sure why cows are so picky with their herbs. You never hear about cow basil, cow rosemary or cow oregano do you?

As for horses and their choice of root vegetables .............. :)
@swillinbillyflynn
Have returned in 2021 after a break of 14 months.
Photo Details

