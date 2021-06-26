Sign up
177 / 365
Cheers and Thank You
A huge thank you to all those lovely people who follow my journal and make such kind comments and shower me with favs. I really do appreciate it.
Cute Kitty and I broke out a bottle of our favourite Sparkling Shiras to celebrate my 1,000th visit to the popular page yesterday.
So once again thank you all very much. I love seeing all your amazing and inspiring images and the great sense of community that thrives here on 365.
If anybody is brave enough you can see all of them here. :)
http://alexisbirkill.com/365project/popularpage/getuserdetails.php?username=swillinbillyflynn
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Annie D
ace
bravo and cheers!
love your and Kitty's posts - a wonderful window into your lives and the spaces in which you live :)
June 26th, 2021
