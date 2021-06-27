Sign up
178 / 365
Pentewan Harbour
A once thriving harbour used for the china clay trade. That is until the entrance silted up in 1950 and it was not thought economically viable to maintain it any longer. It is now a very pretty village pond.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
0
0
