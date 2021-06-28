Previous
Foxgloves by swillinbillyflynn
Foxgloves

I love flower names that bestow some sort of whimsical purpose or meaning to them. Foxgloves, Canterbury bells, Love lies bleeding, Love in a mist, forget me nots, sweet Williams, buttercups and cowslips always conjure up amusing images for me.
