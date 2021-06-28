Sign up
Foxgloves
I love flower names that bestow some sort of whimsical purpose or meaning to them. Foxgloves, Canterbury bells, Love lies bleeding, Love in a mist, forget me nots, sweet Williams, buttercups and cowslips always conjure up amusing images for me.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
24th June 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
foxglove
