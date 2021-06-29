Sign up
180 / 365
Dolores in love
Dolores has her eye on a new boy in town.
He just dropped out of the sky and has got her all aflutter. Just look at the state of her. :)
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
wildlife
bird
seagull
dolores
Annie D
ace
hahahahaha oh Delores is divine
June 29th, 2021
grace55
Sweet. FAV.
June 29th, 2021
