Pirate plunder

Yesterday a few of our Pirates of St. Piran crew presented a cheque for £1,000 to Children's Hospice South West. We hotfooted it from there to deliver another £1,000 cheque to The Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust. We also donated £1,000 to The RNLI in Falmouth last week.



We would have liked to have given more, as we usually do, but sadly, due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, we have not gigged since February 2020 and have therefore not been getting any significant income into the group's coffers.



Thankfully, our CDs and music downloads are still selling well and we have scraped the bottom of our treasure chests and have done what we can this year.



The good news is that we are starting to get bookings for gigs coming in for July and August and and we hope to get back to some sort of normal very soon.



For those who don't know, The Pirates of St. Piran are a rocky pirate sea shanty band who perform all over Cornwall and Devon to raise money for local charities. Since we started we have raised over £77,000 for good and deserving causes.