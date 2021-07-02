Sign up
Abandoned engineering
A relic from the days when Pentewan had a working harbour. Looks like it just needs a drop of WD40 and it would be up and running again. :)
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Tags
machine
,
engineering
,
pentewan
