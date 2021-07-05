Sign up
186 / 365
In the bunker
This old bunker was built as a defence against German invasion during WW2.
It is now used by the Pentewan surf and sailing club as an office/store room. It is just one of the many strange and interesting features of this quaint and interesting little Cornish village.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
1
