In the bunker by swillinbillyflynn
In the bunker

This old bunker was built as a defence against German invasion during WW2.

It is now used by the Pentewan surf and sailing club as an office/store room. It is just one of the many strange and interesting features of this quaint and interesting little Cornish village.
