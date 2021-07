Deadly Nightshade

or Belladonna if you prefer.



Much loved by witches and practitioners of the dark arts. Use a little and and it has several good medicinal properties, Just a little in a glass of wine and it is an effective love potion...... use a little more and it is a powerful hallucinogenic used by some as a recreational drug, use a little too much and it is a deadly poison.



A good all rounder and a handy multi purpose plant to have in your herb garden. :)