322 / 365
Karen and Kevin Part 2
Karen was doing her best to come to terms with Kevin's new hairstyle, but even after 6 large G&Ts, she still thought he looked like a bit of a twat.
No matter how hard she tried to supress them, she could feel the waves of quiff related angst welling up inside her.
To be continued......................
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Tags
wine
,
karen
,
kevin
,
hairstyle
,
twat
