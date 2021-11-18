Previous
Karen and Kevin Part 2 by swillinbillyflynn
Karen and Kevin Part 2

Karen was doing her best to come to terms with Kevin's new hairstyle, but even after 6 large G&Ts, she still thought he looked like a bit of a twat.

No matter how hard she tried to supress them, she could feel the waves of quiff related angst welling up inside her.

To be continued......................
