Karen and Kevin Part 3

After another couple of G&Ts, Karen could contain her emotions no longer and a blazing row ensued. Kevin stormed out of the pub saying "well if you don't like my hair style, maybe I'll go back and see that pretty hairdresser who did it for me...... She said it made me look really sexy"



Karen sat looking out the window for a while, with a tear or two running down her cheeks, but after a few minutes, and another very large G&T, she started texting Gary. Gary was unemployed and was sleeping on his friends sofa, due to being evicted from his flat last week. He also had a bit of a drinking problem......... but at least he had really lovely hair. :)

