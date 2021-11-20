Previous
Karen and Kevin - Part 4 - Epilogue by swillinbillyflynn
Karen and Kevin - Part 4 - Epilogue

After a disastrous dalliance with Gary, Karen finally came to the conclusion that her fixation with men's hair, was leading her into making far too many unfortunate and inappropriate life choices.

Her new boyfriend David, had very short hair and he was rocking a bit of a Jason Statham look................. And although she couldn't exactly run her fingers through it, she had come to the conclusion that there were more important things in life than nice hair....... Like wild sex on a paddleboard for instance. :)
