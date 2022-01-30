Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 395
The rather ravishing Bride and Groom
We had a great time at our good friend and fellow pirate Danny's wedding. Some of you may remember some shots I posted from his stag night. They do make rather a stunning couple.
Well he has now done the deed and has married his very beautiful and lovely bride Nikki (Who is also a pirate). The grog flowed, and a good rumbustious time was had by all.
30th January 2022
30th Jan 22
1
2
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
3rd February 2022 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikki
,
pirate
,
wedding
,
danny
borof
A cheerful and sympathetic couple.
February 4th, 2022
