Trying to avoid the confetti by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 399

Trying to avoid the confetti

We had a great time at our good friend and fellow pirate Danny's wedding. Some of you may remember some shots I posted from his stag night. They do make rather a stunning couple.

Well he has now done the deed and has married his very beautiful and lovely bride Nikki (Who is also a pirate). The grog flowed, and a good rumbustious time was had by all.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
