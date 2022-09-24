The sky is the limit

I remember a time when the sky was the limit.

But now it seems, we are not allowed in it.

Us plebs and peasants are no longer allowed

We must know our place, down here on the ground



While elite highflyers with their heads in the clouds

Can all live on cloud 9 and never come down

They’ve locked all the doors and pulled up the drawbridge

With police standing guard protecting their privilege.



And as much as you wish to turn things around

You dream of turning it all upside down

If you want to stop them treating us all like suckers

The answer is simple,……………… stop voting for these fuckers

