The sky is the limit

I remember a time when the sky was the limit.
But now it seems, we are not allowed in it.
Us plebs and peasants are no longer allowed
We must know our place, down here on the ground
While elite highflyers with their heads in the clouds
Can all live on cloud 9 and never come down
They’ve locked all the doors and pulled up the drawbridge
With police standing guard protecting their privilege.
And as much as you wish to turn things around
You dream of turning it all upside down
If you want to stop them treating us all like suckers
The answer is simple,……………… stop voting for these fuckers