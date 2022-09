Verisimilitude - My new favourite word

Verisimilitude



Be wary of words, for they have no allegiance to the truth

They prostitute themselves to any, who wish to make use of them.

They have no regard for the hurt they cause or the damage they do.

They can be as gentle as a lover’s caress or as sharp as a butcher’s knife.

Be wary of words, for they will betray you in the end.