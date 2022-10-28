Nexus 3

One of my recent creations. These "Captain Flynn's Electric Circus" steam punk creations started out as just a bit of fun and a bit of a hobby....... However, I have now sold 400 of them and it has become a rather nice little earner.



They are all lovingly handcrafted from recycled, upcycled, repurposed and salvaged bits and pieces from charity shops, junk shops and car boot sales, which cost next to nothing.



This one is made from an old jewellery box, old radio valves, a glass dome from an old clock, a blue glass t-lite holder and a couple of old metal bangles. Just add a power supply, a few cogs and some flashing and colour changing LED lights and you have a very desirable and expensive piece of steampunk objet d'art.



All the lights are very low energy 12v LEDs which use very little electricity, and it also keeps tons of old junk out of the landfill, so they are even environmentally friendly. :)