Scrubs up quite well for an old age pensioner

Yes in 3 days time I turn 66 and get my state pension.......... I suppose I should really apply for my bus pass.......... but rather than getting depressed and gloomy about the relentless ravages of time, I am actually feeling pretty good about it. Particularly as I never expected to live this long.



I still have my own teeth (mostly)...... I still have my own hair (mostly) I am reasonably fit, healthy and active (for a man of my age). I still bounce about on stage as the front man for two kick arse bands. ...... and have no intention of actually retiring anytime soon.



bizarrely enough Kitty doesn't dare leave me unattended in public, because I usually end up being chatted up by someone. often by some surprisingly young and pretty ladies. I assume they have daddy issues and are looking for a father figure. I just find it all very amusing and rather flattering. :)



It is an old cliche, but it is one I try to live by. "You don't stop partying when you get old, you get old when you stop partying."