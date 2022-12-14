Every good pirate likes a bit of a squeeze now and then. :)

Here are my two Anglo concertinas. The one on the right is the reasonably priced model that I learned to play on. Although it does have a nice tone to it.



It is probably the hardest instrument I have ever learned to play. With each of the 20 buttons (10 on each side) playing a different note depending on whether you are pushing or pulling on the bellows....... and the notes not being in any sort of order..... just randomly scattered all over the instrument. It came very close to being drop kicked into Mevagissey harbour on several occasions, but I persevered and have become quite proficient on it and enjoy performing occasional traditional shanty on it rather than my usual rumbustious rocky shanties I'm better known for. :)



The other one, on the left, is a rather more expensive model which has four separate reeds on each button, tuned in 5ths, Which sounds absolutely amazing.