Photo 792
My angel wings
My homage to the the famous Man Ray shot...... and my contribution to this week's
@fiveplustwo
- cucoloris theme
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
1
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3566
photos
131
followers
145
following
216% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
29th March 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
wings
,
ray
,
angel
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-cucoloris
Krista Marson
ace
Ah! Good one
March 29th, 2023
