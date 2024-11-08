If I had a pound for every time someone said................

"Nice Asp"



This is Cleo. She sits half way up our stairs, and she has a bit of history.



We first saw her an antique shop about 20 years ago. We thought she was just fabulous, and just had to have her. At the time she was a life size grey concrete garden ornament. It took three of us, and several strained muscles to load her into the back of the car. She certainly isn't a lightweight. Once we got her home, we thought of installing her in the garden, but she just looked so cold and unhappy out there in the wind and the rain. So we moved her indoors. It nearly killed Kitty and I, moving her indoors and up the stairs, one painful step at a time, to her current location. It was such an ordeal, we agreed to never move her ever again.



Then the problem was that a grey concrete garden ornament, half way up the stairs looked a bit incongruous. So I set about giving her a suitable paint job. It took forever, but I think she looks pretty cool. She seems much happier now.



Over the years, we have become very fond of her and she is very much part of the family, I often have in depth conversations with her. She doesn't say much, but she is a really good listener. 😁