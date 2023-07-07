Previous
Art? by swillinbillyflynn
Art?

Can anyone explain to me why, in a run down shopping centre, in a run down town, in a deprived area with ever increasing levels of poverty and homelessness, our Council have decided to spend more than £80,000 on this.

Have I missed something? I'm fairly open minded when it comes to art but I just cant see this as a anything other than a poorly conceived and badly executed lump of fibreglass wankerage and muppetry........ Does anybody actually think this is a wonderful creation or that it enhances the town square in any way.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

Susan Wakely ace
A bit like working for years in the NHS. No money for essentials but always a pocket of money for non patient related schemes. I was told years ago that once money was assigned to one budget it couldn’t be moved!! Beggars belief.
July 10th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
You’re a logical and intelligent person that sees the big picture. Your voting rights should( and probably will) be taken away, at least in the USA.
July 10th, 2023  
