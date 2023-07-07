Art?

Can anyone explain to me why, in a run down shopping centre, in a run down town, in a deprived area with ever increasing levels of poverty and homelessness, our Council have decided to spend more than £80,000 on this.



Have I missed something? I'm fairly open minded when it comes to art but I just cant see this as a anything other than a poorly conceived and badly executed lump of fibreglass wankerage and muppetry........ Does anybody actually think this is a wonderful creation or that it enhances the town square in any way.