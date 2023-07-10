Previous
Dandy Lion by swillinbillyflynn
Dandy Lion

They always remind me of fireworks.

Speaking of which, have you heard this.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3nCW5roWmE
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

@swillinbillyflynn
Kitty Hawke ace
Yeah.....maybe once or twice !!!!!!
July 10th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Always a nice subject.
July 10th, 2023  
