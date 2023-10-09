Previous
Media Boxx by swillinbillyflynn
It is quite disturbing when you realise, that there are thousands and thousands of people, whose job it is, to work out ways to keep you constantly transfixed and eternally scrolling on your phone and your computer. So that you are force fed a constant barrage of mind numbing advertising.

Do you ever have the courage to add up how many hours a day you spend on pointless scrolling, trapped in a self imposed media prison. Maybe, that's why they call them cell phones.

Appropriate tune penned by my own fair hand and sung by my bestie, the brilliant Shelley Shiraz - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXfJDfsFFFI
moni kozi
I love your thoughts shared on this one. My choice was to cut the root of the weed: I removed all social accounts, but 365. So, my scrolling time is really scarce. But yes, there is life beyond scrolling, beyond facebook and instagram and ticktok.

What is this Media Boxx in fact? Some wifi cell? Or?
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and narrative! I am also interested in the media box, how come it is behind bars?
October 9th, 2023  
