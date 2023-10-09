It is quite disturbing when you realise, that there are thousands and thousands of people, whose job it is, to work out ways to keep you constantly transfixed and eternally scrolling on your phone and your computer. So that you are force fed a constant barrage of mind numbing advertising.
Do you ever have the courage to add up how many hours a day you spend on pointless scrolling, trapped in a self imposed media prison. Maybe, that's why they call them cell phones.
What is this Media Boxx in fact? Some wifi cell? Or?