Do you like taking selfies

If you do, you need to know that @FivePlusTwo have a vacancy.

All you will need to do, is post a selfie once a week, based on a predetermined weekly theme, and your mothers brother is called Robert.

It is a lot of fun and you will almost certainly know most of the current team. If you need to motivate your mojo of get your creative juices flowing, this is the perfect group for you.

Or if you don't want to become a full time member of the team, why not just follow @FivePlusTwo and see what we post each week, and maybe even join in with the fun by posting your own selfie now and then. You may even find yourself featured in our weekly update.

To find out more about us and to see what we get up to, have a look here https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/profile

22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

