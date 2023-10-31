Sign up
Happy Halloween
This is our other new furry friend Jack, known variously as Black Jack, CrackerJack, Jack The Lad, Jack in the box, or Jumping Jack Flash. He is a big bouncing boisterous young fella.
He is also so affectionate, I get more than my fair share of head buts, licks, cuddles, nose nibbles and kitty kisses.
He is a big strapping lad and is still growing. I am starting to suspect we have taken on a panther cub. 🐈⬛😁
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
29th September 2023 4:14pm
Tags
cat
,
jack
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....yes indeed.....especially when he lands on you in bed in the middle of the night......!
October 31st, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
He's a bit cute.
October 31st, 2023
