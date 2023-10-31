Previous
Happy Halloween by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1034

Happy Halloween

This is our other new furry friend Jack, known variously as Black Jack, CrackerJack, Jack The Lad, Jack in the box, or Jumping Jack Flash. He is a big bouncing boisterous young fella.

He is also so affectionate, I get more than my fair share of head buts, licks, cuddles, nose nibbles and kitty kisses.

He is a big strapping lad and is still growing. I am starting to suspect we have taken on a panther cub. 🐈‍⬛😁
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....yes indeed.....especially when he lands on you in bed in the middle of the night......!
October 31st, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
He's a bit cute.
October 31st, 2023  
