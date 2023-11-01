Sign up
Memories of Sunnier Days
Summer seems like a distant memory at the moment. After a week of heavy rain and strong winds in Cornwall with flooding in many of our coastal villages.
We are expecting Storm Ciaran to come howling in at midnight tonight with 90mph winds and torrential rain. We have battened down the hatches as best we can.
Wish us luck. 😨
Tune - Sam Fenders excellent interpretation of a classic Alan Hull song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBycsPt2Ous
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely portrait.
We now have ebbed feet from the rain. Baton down the hatches.
November 1st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely portrait - hope the storm doesn’t hit too hard where you are. We had a ton of rain this morning but it’s clearing up, at least for now
November 1st, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
We'll have to wait patiently for next summer -- or not so patiently.
November 1st, 2023
We now have ebbed feet from the rain. Baton down the hatches.