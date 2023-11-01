Previous
Memories of Sunnier Days by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1035

Memories of Sunnier Days

Summer seems like a distant memory at the moment. After a week of heavy rain and strong winds in Cornwall with flooding in many of our coastal villages.

We are expecting Storm Ciaran to come howling in at midnight tonight with 90mph winds and torrential rain. We have battened down the hatches as best we can.
Wish us luck. 😨

Tune - Sam Fenders excellent interpretation of a classic Alan Hull song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBycsPt2Ous
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely portrait.
We now have ebbed feet from the rain. Baton down the hatches.
November 1st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely portrait - hope the storm doesn’t hit too hard where you are. We had a ton of rain this morning but it’s clearing up, at least for now
November 1st, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
We'll have to wait patiently for next summer -- or not so patiently.
November 1st, 2023  
