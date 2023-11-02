Previous
Any way the wind blows by swillinbillyflynn
Any way the wind blows

We seem to have survived the storm last night and things are settling down now in Cornwall. Hope everyone else is OK. No trains this morning and thousands without power, more flooding expected in the coastal towns and villages.

It did get a bit ferocious in the night.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Kitty Hawke ace
Our garden is ankle deep in leaves from next door's Ginko tree !!!
November 2nd, 2023  
