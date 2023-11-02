Sign up
Previous
Photo 1036
Any way the wind blows
We seem to have survived the storm last night and things are settling down now in Cornwall. Hope everyone else is OK. No trains this morning and thousands without power, more flooding expected in the coastal towns and villages.
It did get a bit ferocious in the night.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
1
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
Tags
rain
,
storm
,
wind
Kitty Hawke
ace
Our garden is ankle deep in leaves from next door's Ginko tree !!!
November 2nd, 2023
