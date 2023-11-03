Previous
Dolores by swillinbillyflynn
Dolores

Glad to see my favourite seagull Dolores wasn't blown out of the sky by the recent storms. I did offer her a bed for the night, but she declined, as she didn't fancy sharing it with the cats.
3rd November 2023

