Photo 1038
All quiet on the western front
Still a bit wet and windy here in Cornwall, but things have definitely calmed down now. Even a bit of sunshine this morning.
Hope everybody has survived the storms without major damage.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
2
7
1
2
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
11th September 2023 12:53pm
Tags
rain
,
storm
,
wind
,
cornwall
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty coloured houses in the street.
November 4th, 2023
